Jarrod Dashwood and Melissa Hodder are the first people to have had their photo taken highlighting their support for the Pickleball 500 fundraising campaign in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"They have booked eight games to play with their families and friends on Friday night, October 16," Dubbo Pickleball spokesperson Greg King said.

"Jarrod and Melissa are newcomers to Pickleball who are having a ball and they recommend the community join them and book a time to play," he added.

Anyone interested in learning more information about this huge challenge, which runs from October 18 to October 18 and is in support of Dubbo's Pink Angels, a charitable group who do so much for those battling with breast cancer, can visit dubbopickleball.com and check out the blog. They can also contact Greg on 0411265485.

"Let's go Dubbo, 500 games of pickleball across 10 courts, in support of Pink Angels! Fantastic!" Greg concluded.

Dubbo Photo News is right behind this fundraising initiative and we'll be featuring more little stories about this as the tournament nears. We joined Greg and some of the Pink Angels at Dubbo Pickleball earlier this week for a fun photo shoot.