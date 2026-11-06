Wow, what another incredible week for the West Dubbo Roos, with plenty to celebrate both on and off the greens!

•••

Vollies recognised

Biggest news came last Thursday night at the Bowls NSW Awards Night, where West Dubbo had three finalists across three categories, with Deb Brown crowned the Bowls NSW Volunteer of the Year. This was a wonderful achievement and thoroughly deserved recognition for her tireless dedication to the club and the sport of lawn bowls.

Deb has been an enormous contributor behind the scenes, volunteering countless hours to assist with major tournaments, club events and the many activities that have helped put Club Dubbo and West Dubbo Bowling Club on the map, not only across Australia but internationally. The club couldn't be prouder of Deb and everything she has achieved.

John Rodis also was a finalist for Umpire of the Year. After an incredible 43 years of service to the sport, John's contribution to bowls is nothing short of remarkable. Club Dubbo was also a finalist in the Innovation Award, recognising the club's ongoing efforts to promote and grow lawn bowls throughout the community.

•••

Kelly triumphs

What a way it was to finish the 2025–26 Club Championship season with Saturday's Women's Consistency Singles Final between Kelly Dart and Bev Goss turning into an absolute thriller.

With spectators treated to nearly two-and-a-half hours of outstanding bowls in a see-sawing contest that could have gone either way, Kelly eventually prevailed 150–147, claiming the championship in one of the closest finishes of the season with full credit to Bev for pushing Kelly right to the final moments.

For Kelly, it capped off a remarkable season after having now contested seven championship finals and walked away with six titles! What an extraordinary achievement, and surely she must be among the favourites for one of the major awards at the club's upcoming Presentation Night.

The result officially brings the curtain down on our 2025–26 Club Championships, and what a season it has been! Tickets are now available from the Club Dubbo bar at $40 per person for the 2025–26 Presentation Night on Saturday, December 5. This year's event promises to be something special, with a three-course dinner, music and a special guest comedian to provide plenty of laughs throughout the evening.

•••

Coming up...

The Men's 2026 Major Singles State qualifying rounds also get underway this Saturday and Sunday, November 7–8 with some of the district's leading bowlers battling it out for the opportunity to progress towards the State Finals. Players involved will be contacted regarding the draw and playing times.

With the 2027 Pennant season fast approaching, the club needs nominations by Friday, November 6.

On Friday, November 13, West Dubbo takes on Dubbo City in the annual Harold Giddings Shield at North Dubbo Sporties. The club is looking for 32 players to represent the Roos in this traditional contest between the two rival clubs and is always a great evening of bowls with plenty of friendly rivalry on the greens.

The annual East versus West Shield, returns this Sunday, November 8, with this friendly rivalry always producing plenty of laughs and some excellent bowls. The $20 entry fee includes a sumptuous barbecue with cash prizes, mystery prizes, best-dressed awards, and raffles. Fancy dress is always a highlight of the day, so members are encouraged to get into the spirit of the occasion! Names must be in by Saturday, November 7.

•••

Social bowls

Another enjoyable week of social bowls saw some new faces enjoying success on the greens as Wednesday's competition produced some convincing performances, with Pam Dawson, Max Low, and Tracey Silk combining beautifully to take-out first place.

Finishing second were Ann Findlay, Helen Davis, and Bill van de Mey, while Steve Evans, John Mack, and Col Teale snuck into third position and the player jackpot went to Alan Andriske.

Friday's competition attracted a smaller but enthusiastic group of bowlers and some closely contested matches. Judy Cassidy and John Fardell claimed the winners' honours with second placegetters Tony Leonard, John Mack and Barry Fernando also enjoying a successful morning.

The club's Wednesday Twilight Bowls competition is underway with plenty of room for newcomers to still join. The competition is open to teams of three, with a maximum of one registered bowler per team. Individual entries are also welcome, and the club can assist in putting teams together.

A sausage sizzle follows play which is a great opportunity to bring along friends, family members, or work colleagues for a relaxed evening at Club Dubbo. Contact Anthony for more details.

•••

More to come

More exciting news for women's bowls in 2027 with the popular Ladies Pairs Tournament to feature an incredible $40,000 prize pool next year. Full details, including tournament dates, format and entry information, will be released shortly.