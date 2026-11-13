Fine weather was on the rise for our RSL Combination Bowls at Sporties on Sunday, November 7, with 40 bowlers (including a couple of “ring-ins”) enjoying their morning of bowls. Though a little windy, it didn’t hinder the bowlers, certainly not the winners!

Winners for the day with 29 shots was the team comprising Frank Bartlett, Sue Armstrong and Mel Giddings, defeating Sue McCauley, Peter Collins and Ross Pharo on nine shots. Julie Brown, Todd O’Dea and Matt Quill took second place with 19 shots, against Ron McCauley, Dick Whiteford and Rod Pfieffer on eight shots.

Third place went to Graham Ross, who I was told played “out of his skin” along with family member “ring-ins” Jeff Ross and Craig Ross on 16 shots, against Ray Strawhan, Tracy Keenan and Steve Kelly on 10 shots.

Sue O’Dea, Vicki Hummell and Paul Woodbridge won their game with 17 shots against Mary Perry, Garry Huggins and Frank Armstrong on 11 shots.

Ron Weigold, Di Hildebrandt and Brian Jones held their nerve to take the win with 16 shots from Tim Moore, Chris Stronjy and Bryan O’Sullivan on 10 shots.

Only three shots the difference on rink two as Ken Whittaker, Ruby Stockings and Col Cottee won their game 13 shots to 10 from Leo Balstad, Kerry Dickson and Alan Andriske.

Terese Gaio and Phil Knight won their pairs game against Roger Sherwin and Gaye Cottee, 16 shots to 14.

Three resters this week were won by Sue Armstrong, Col Cottee and Vicki Hummell, and lucky numbers went to Paul Woodbridge, Tim Moore and Ross Pharo.

As always, new and casual players are welcome. See our contact details under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary. Players names to be in by 9am for a 9.30 start please.

PS. Our regular correspondent Crackerjack is on a well-deserved holiday for the next few weeks, so I'll be filing our weekly reports in the meantime!