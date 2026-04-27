A great day’s racing in fine autumn weather was the order of the day at this month’s Tomingley Picnic Cup.

As with so many of the events run in our villages, there’s a hardworking, multi-tasking group of volunteers behind the scenes, who make the whole thing happen.

For this year’s seamless meet, we have, from left, President, Cameron Bourchier; Marquee and Sponsorship titan, Ashley Howlett; social media/advertising/Secretary’s assistant, Josie Collett; Secretary (with a touch of OCD, for good measure!), Charna Edmunds; and Treasurer, Ben Faber.

Not in the pic, but also mentioned in despatches for his contribution and support “emceeing” again this year, Jason Hartin; and Sammi Schipp for her work with Fashions on the Field “and her dedication making the event shine”! For a full race report from Col Hodges, see next week's Dubbo Photo News.