The Dubbo community gathered on Saturday, June 13, for the second annual Ty Hawkins Memorial Match.

The challenge soccer match between SASS Strikers and Dubbo City Rangers, honours a man remembered for his commitment to family, community, sport and service.

Ty was known for helping others without seeking recognition, supporting vulnerable community members and championing causes such as men's health.

The young Ty earned a place in Australian kayaking teams at Junior World Titles before following a career as a hairdresser, carrying on two generations of the family business.

Ty's son, Andy, captained SASS for the occasion and played a game that would have made his father proud.

Sass would like to thank the Dubbo City Rangers for their sportsmanship and respect on the field.

It was a great game. Rangers took home the shield but soccer was the true winner on the day.