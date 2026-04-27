Dubbo Pickleball’s “Purple Boss” series welcomed Bernie and Chris Ward into the family of champs last Monday night following an exciting six-game round.

In the final wash up, Bernie and Chris proved undefeated in the lead-up matches games before recording a solid 11-8 victory in the final.

Their win relegated the previous week's champions, Paul and Erik, to the “Pink” series lead position, with Sue and Virginia holding aloft the “Gold” series trophies.

As the weather cooled recently, the club has witnessed a boom in player numbers with more than 100 pickleballers taking to the courts from beginners to highly-rated A-Graders as well juniors through to seniors covering all genders and cultures as well as visitors from across the state.

Another recent highlight was Anita and Tyrone dropping in from Western Australia for a quick testing of their skills against Bernie and Chris; a contest that saw honours split evenly and a great deal of dexterity on display. Tyrone and Anita now head to Queensland where they will compete in the Sunshine State’s 2026 Championships.