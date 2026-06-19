Putting on one of the great bowls tournaments in the country, three Dubbo clubs have banded together to ensure success of the upcoming NSW Bowls Championships.

After a two-year absence and in conjunction with Bowls NSW, West Dubbo Bowls (Club Dubbo), North Dubbo RSL, and Dubbo Macquarie Bowling Club, are welcoming more than 900 bowlers from across the State for one of the most-prestigious events on the sporting calendar.

For just the third time in history, the NSW Para Championships will also officially kick off the championships, with play in the multi-disability event starting at North Dubbo Sporties on Monday, June 22.

Flying the flag for the Roos will be Bowls Manager, Anthony Brown, along with club newcomer, Nathan Goodridge, with Anthony teaming up with his longtime mate from Cabramatta, Michael Vassallo, while Nathan will partner Mark Pink from Marrickville.

The event brings to our greens the state's finest para bowlers as they compete for championship honours and showcase the growth and strength of inclusive bowls across the state.

Good luck to all competitors, and welcome to Dubbo for the 2026 NSW Para Championships!

Club Dubbo will be the main host venue, proudly staging all championship finals during 14 days of outstanding competition.

International bowlers, Olympic and Commonwealth medallists will compete against the best of the west as well as international teams from Fiji, Norfolk Island, New Zealand and the British Isles.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and enjoy the action, with free entry throughout the 14 days of championship bowls.

For those unable to attend in person, Bowls NSW will be live-streaming matches on YouTube, ensuring bowls fans from around the country can follow all the excitement.

The Club Dubbo management team and staff have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a fantastic experience for players, officials and spectators alike and can't wait to showcase the facilities, club, and greater city to the wider bowls community.

These titles will also offer the perfect introduction to the state championships program and provide a fitting start to what promises to be a fantastic festival of bowls with spectators expected to converge from every club across the state.

Club Dubbo is ready for two weeks of top-class bowls, hosting the 2026 Bowls NSW State Championships, with the action starting Thursday, June 25, with the Mixed Pairs event.