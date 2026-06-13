Due to the inclement weather on Tuesday, June 2, there was no Women's social bowls played.

An overcast but warm morning enticed 37 keen bowlers to venture out for the Dubbo Steel Supplies’ Wednesday Social Morning on June 3.

Winners for the morning were Ken Whitaker, Vitt Mascaro and Doug Back, who defeated Gavin Cullen, John McKenzie and Brian Coffey. Second place went to Paul Goodstat, Frank Armstrong and Greg Hough, who defeated Ian Richards, Norm Johnston and Todd O'dea.

In third place was the team of Leo Balstad, Nick Birbiles and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Leo Balstad, Eric Satchell and Steve Kelly.

In other results, Bryan O'Sullivan and Matt Goodwin defeated Greg Brown and Mike Twohill; Ron McCauley, Steve Buttsworth and Peter Sinclair defeated Allan Parker, Mel Giddings and Col Cottee; Dennis Jasprizza and Ian Hobson defeated Peter Knaggs and Doug Aldis; and Dick Whitford, Paul Wooldridge and Neil Hayburn defeated Terry Duncan, Chris Strojny and Wayne Thompson.

Closest game went to Ron McCauley, Steve Buttsworth and Peter Sinclair, and resters for the day were Ian Hobson, Wayne Thompson and Neil Hayburn.

The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.