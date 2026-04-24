A good roll-up at the combination bowls this week welcomed 42 bowlers.

The team of Petar McKechnie, Pat Ryan and Glenis Hanigan took top spot for the day with a very convincing margin from Gaye Cottee, Dick Whitford and Di Hildebrandt. Petar’s team won on a count back from Mary Perry, Frank Armstrong and Mick Strawhan, who took second place. They were too strong for Leo Balstad, Chris Stronjy and Mike Twohill, winning 21 to 5.

Third place went to Sue Armstrong, John Kennedy and Mel Giddings. A strong start had them in front by eight at the halfway mark and they went on to consolidate their win over Steve Kelly, Ros Joseph and Ray Strawhan, 22 to 12.

A strong second-half from Rob Pfeiffer, Shirley Marchant and Ken Whittaker helped defeat Maurice Wallace, Vitt Mascaro and Phil Knight, 19 to 13.

With experienced skips like Col Cottee and Pete Sinclair playing each other, results could go either way. This week it was Pete’s turn when he combined with Eric Satchell and Tracey Keenan to win, 21 to 15. Col’s support came from Ross Pharo and Ron Weigold.

It was great to see Matt Quill return to Sunday bowls and this week he drew Ron McCauley and Terese Gaio. It was a low-scoring game and although they won a number of ends, they went down by a single shot to Tim Moore, Peter Collins and Bryan O’Sullivan, 10-11.

A dead-heat was played between Chris Sinclair, Ruby Stockings and Gordon Scott against Sue McCauley, Greg Brown and Graham Ross. Both teams bowled 18 shots and won eight ends.

Only two resters this week, including Ken Whittaker and the ever-consistent Frank Armstrong. Lucky numbers went to Sue McCauley, Gaye Cottee and Ruby Stockings.

Peter Bennison, one of our much loved committee members has been taken ill and is in hospital in Sydney. We wish him well.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.