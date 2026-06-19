On Tuesday, June 9, 17 ladies competed in the Kintyre Living Triples Morning. Winners were Kerri Dickson, Anne Knaggs and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Sue McCauley, Judy Tighe and Merrill O'Sullivan.

Chris Sinclair, Ruby Stockings and Cheryl Storch defeated Robyn Hellyer, Therese Gaio and Annette McMillan, while Mary Perry, Sharon Johnston and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Pat Sherwin, Colleen Ryan and Karen Greenhalgh.

Lucky draw winners were Sharon Johnston and Ruby Stockings.

Wednesday morning Men’s Social Bowls sponsored by L.J Hooker Narromine enticed 34 bowlers onto the greens and winners for the morning were Dick Whitford, Chris Strojny and Ian Hobson, who defeated Terry Duncan, Bryan O'Sullivan and Neil Hayburn.

Second place went to Roger Sherwin and Brian Coffey, who defeated Todd O'dea and Peter Sinclair, and third place went to Ken Whitaker, Nick Birbiles and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Ron McCauley, Vitt Mascaro and Col Cottee.

In other results, Ron Anderson, Paul Wooldridge and Steve Kelly defeated Dennis Crimmins, Greg Brown and Doug Aldis while John McKenzie, Eric Satchell and Norm Johnston defeated Gavin Cullen, Ross Pharo and Matt Quill. Geoff Higgins, Frank Armstrong and Mike Twohill also defeated Paul Goodstat, Mel Giddings and Steve Buttsworth.

The only rester for the morning went to Ken Whitaker and closest game went to Ron Anderson, Paul Wooldridge and Steve Kelly.

Jackpot was not won and lives until next week.