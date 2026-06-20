Last Saturday’s local Australian Football blockbuster saw Dubbo Demons taking on Bathurst Bushrangers in all three senior games, with a host of related events also on the day.

Tier Two Men kicked off in style for Darcy Fairman’s 101st and Jamie Toynton’s 50th senior club games with the Demons taking an early lead in the first quarter and increasing the margin over the next three terms.

Cameron Herd was welcomed back into the side and, alongside JP, the defenders were a pillar of strength with Aiden Riley showing youthful dash and speed in his role on the wing while Andy Pearson worked hard through the midfield all game to claim the Jason Swain Best on Ground award.

Highlight of the game had to go to “Toyto” in his milestone game that included leading hard out of the forward line to make a marking contest then, without breaking stride, scooping up the loose Sherrin and dishing out the “Don’t Argue” before sending the footy through the big sticks from an impossible angle.

The final score was 6.9.45 to 3.3 to the Demons.

Young Auskickers then stole the show in the build up to the Master’s game, with the smiling faces on the future Demons racing through the tunnel of supporters truly a sight to behold.

The Masters then donned the Heritage and Indigenous guernseys in what is always a test of wit and hamstring tension with a goal on the final siren being the difference.

Mitchell McKechnie will expect the call-up for senior games after his display of speed and skill across the ground, although a few too many bounces saw him penalised for his run-and-carry.

Out on the wing, a vocal contest in good spirit between Barb Wonderley and Loretta Riley eventually resulted in a red card for Barb, coincidentally right when she needed to leave to continue with her off-field duties with the game.

Last battle between the two top teams in the Senior Women was a tight contest, and so it was again with the Demons starting well as Em Fairman gave her midfielders first look at the footy out of ruck contests.

Forward line pressure was up and the midfield were locking the ball in the offensive 50 to give the Demons scoring opportunities and piling the pressure on the Bushies' defence. Shannon Bow took a huge intercept mark, riding the contact that came from the Bushies player and safely claiming the Sherrin in her hands.

In the second quarter, the Bushies turned the tables with their midfielders going up a gear and getting on top around the contests.

The Demons needed a big lift in the second half and the defence really led the way with Speedy, Sammi and Bowie all taking some important marks on the last line of defence to hold off the onslaught. Keeghan Tucker continued her good form with some vital contested marks and deliveries into our forward line.

Captain Kristen Coady showed some of her soccer skills with a little chip and chase off the ground into her own hands to then drive the ball forward again. In the end, the Demons were able to capitalise on their opportunities with the final score 5.3.33 to 3.7.25.

Clash between the Demons and Bushrangers in Tier One Men saw the Demons defending their first round win this season and the Bushrangers out for revenge. The Dees got out to a good start with winger Callum Dickinson kicking two first-quarter goals. Daniel Searle also provided lots of run from his wing.

Isaac Naqash had the big role on Bushranger star Andy James for the game and kept him well contained. Zac Nash-Smith provided plenty of strength and drive around the contest despite a knock to the head early in the game.

Defenders Tom Barber and Max Grant stayed cool under pressure while captain Joe Hedger led from the front all game. The Demons mounted a spirited late charge to get the score back to within three points in the dying minutes of the game.

The Bushies held on in the thriller which sets the stage for the next two matches between these teams later on in the season, with the final score 12.6.78 to 11.9.75 in favour of the Bushies.

Sunday’s games saw the Junior Dubbo stars in the Under 12s facing a tough opponent with the Demons. The coaches were exceptionally proud of how the whole team responded to instructions, stuck together and represented the club well in difficult circumstances.

The Under 14s played a fantastic team game with every player contributing to the first win of the season as the players switched into wet weather footy mode and continued to work hard to win the tough contested football with special mention to Mitch for his consistent effort throughout the midfield and ability to put in multiple efforts as Haiden A also played an excellent game in defence with his shepherding skills and Ashton, willing to play wherever the team needed, was rewarded with a well-deserved goal.