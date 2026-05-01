One of Dubbo CYMS' most-respected players earned the applause of supporters after leading the Fishies to a gritty 28-20 win over Macquarie in the Anzac Day local derby on Saturday, April 25.

Alex Bonham has been a pivotal player in the Fishies’ unparalleled premiership run through the noughties and into the Peter McDonald premiership era. On the weekend, his three tries sealed a tough day at the office as their arch-rivals refused to concede.

CYMS captain Jarryn Powyer was emotional after accepting the Anzac Cup from RSL Sub-Branch President Shaun Graham, reflecting on the men who have represented the club since its formation in 1947.

CYMS relished the return of fullback Jeremy Thurston and last year’s rookie of the year, Seaun Stanley Jnr, who both had expected impacts. They increase the depth of a side that had been decimated by the retirements and transfers of several key forwards.

Macquarie once again showed they’ll be a formidable force with coaches Matt Lane and Anthony Egan-Smith having done a great job welding some new faces with the regular Raiders. Expect the side, however, to take a few more weeks until they are all settled-in.

CYMS took four of the five grades on Saturday with Macquarie’s sole win in Reserve Grade.

First Grade CYMS 28 (Bonham 3, Corey Drew and Bayden Searle 1 each, Thurston 4 goals) d Macquarie 20 (Joustin Toomey-White, Clayton Daley, Charlie Kempston, Tyson Fuller tries, Krjuan Crawford and Wyndham Peachey goals).

Reserve Grade – Macquarie 16 d CYMS 8 Under 18s – CYMS 36 d Macquarie 18 League Tag – CYMS 22 d Macquarie 4