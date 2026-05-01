Over 100 enthusiastic participants sweated for a good cause on Saturday, April 18, as Dubbo RSL Aquatic and Health Club held the Biggest Rooftop Bootcamp on the roof of their Brisbane St premises.

Sweat for a Cause aimed to unite the local community against the scourge of domestic violence and raise funds for Western Women’s Legal Support.

“We pushed through 60 minutes of hard work and sweat – flipping tires, battling ropes, ramp runs, slam balls and more – all while proudly wearing a splash of purple,” organisers said.

“Then it was time to turn up the fun, with another 40 participants hitting the pool for Aqua Zumba to finish the day on a high,” they added.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith stopped by to capture some of the action as bootcamp attendees sweated their way through their programs and gave an overwhelming “no” to domestic violence in the community.

“Together, we raised over $2000 for an amazing local cause,” the organisers concluded.