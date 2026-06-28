On Saturday, June 6, 15 bowlers ventured out for the Carpet One mixed triples event.

Winners for the morning were Annette McMillan, Gai Cottee and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Terry Duncan, Eric Bradshaw and Mike Twohill. Merrill O'Sullivan, Vitt Mascaro and Anthony Coe also defeated Merrill O'Sullivan, Doug Aldis and Brian Coffey while Paul Wooldridge and Cheryl Storch defeated Carmen McDonnell and Mark Morton.

Merrill O'Sullivan had the only rester for the morning.

Tuesday Ladies Day saw 16 Bowlers take to the greens under cold and cloudy conditions to compete in the Western Plains Windows and Glass event.

The pairs combination of Chris Sinclair and Cheryl Storch proved too strong and ran out winners, defeating Kerri Dickson and Annette McMillan.

Mary Perry, Colleen Ryan and Karen Greenhalgh also defeated Pat Sherwin, Robyn Hellyer and Therese Gaio while Sue O'dea, Sharon Johnston and Judy O'Connor defeated Ruby Stockings, Judy Tighe and Trish Gosper.

The Men’s Wednesday morning social bowls sponsored by NBE Electrical had 35 Bowlers competing for the top spots.

The winners were Paul “the phantom” Goodstat, Brian Coffey and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Allan Parker, Nick Birbiles and Todd O'dea. Second place went to Peter Collins, Doug Back and Paul Wooldridge, who defeated Peter Collins, Eric Satchell and Robert Pfeiffer. In third place was Ron Anderson, Ian Hobson and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Ken Whitaker, Greg Hough and Norm Johnston.

Other results included Terry Duncan, Mel Giddings and Phil Knight, who defeated Geoff Higgins, Mike Twohill and Doug Aldis; Dennis Crimmins, Dennis Jasprizza and Steve Buttsworth who defeated Gavin Cullen, Eric Bradshaw and Col Cottee; Howard Courts, Vitt Mascaro and Steve Kelly, who defeated Barry Young, Roger Sherwin and Frank Armstrong. Closest game went to Dennis Crimmins, Dennis Jasprizza and Steve Buttsworth. Resters for the day were Howard Courts, Ian Hobson and Doug Aldis. Jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Please note that there will be no Social Bowls for the next two weeks, owing to the NSW All Abilities Championships. Saturday mixed will still go ahead.