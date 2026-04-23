Champion apprentice jockey Braith Nock rode the winner – for the second time in three years – in the prestigious $200,000 Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club and Golf Club Wellington Boot earlier this month.

In 2024, Nock also won the iconic 1100-metre Boot on “Fingers Hunter” for Scone trainer Brett Cavanough, while this year he was aboard Annabel and Rob Archibald’s Scone-trained runner, “Hellenic Belle”.

Close to the lead turning for home, Hellenic Belle (at $4) broke clear and held off the late charge from “Better Off Alone” (Mathew Cahill at $7) to win by over a length with “Bar Jester” (Coriah Keatings at $3.70) finishing third, just ahead of $91 outsider “Maryvale”, ridden by Clayton Gallagher for trainer Brett Robb.

Well-performed on Sydney tracks, the Bjorn Baker, Warwick Farm-trained “Perfumist” (with apprentice Liberty Smyth on board the $2.90 favourite) also led throughout to win the $100,000 Peter Milling and Company Peter Milling Memorial “Big Dance Eligibility” Wellington Cup event over 1700-metres. The win was in a close finish from outsider “Green Run” (Jacob Stiff at $26) and “Instead” (Nock at $3.70).

Likewise, it was a good front running performance from the Jane Clement, Mendooran-trained “Chandon Star” (Shannen Llewellyn at $9.50) when beating “Pride To Follow” (Mikayla Weir on the $2.50 favourite) and Cougars (Keatings at $4) in the $75,000 Wellington Soldiers Memorial Club and Golf Club Wellington Town Plate over 1100-metres.

In another good news story, unwavering faith in the horse and perseverance by the owners, trainer, and stable staff was also finally rewarded when “Egyptologist” won the 1700-metres LSS Locksmith and Security Solutions Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Egyptologist was very close to a lifetime ban from racing when “refusing”, multiple times, to enter the starting stalls before races and official barrier trials. On best behaviour at two recent starts, however, Egyptologist (at $5) enjoyed an exceptionally good ride by Jake Pracey-Holmes and led throughout to beat “Take The Chance” (Ken Dunbar at $4.20) and ‘Peruno” (Deep Shankar at $8) on Wellington Boot day.

Gulgong trainer Brett Thompson heaped praise on his sons Ben, Jay, and Kurt, who, with other stable staff and jockey Pracey-Holmes, had worked tirelessly to get Egyptologist back to the races. He also acknowledged the ride’s owners, including Wellington committee members Michael and Simone Keirle, for their support and perseverance during those difficult times.

Since moving to Forbes last year, Melissa Harrison has built a good reputation as a trainer, and it was a nice performance by “Strassman” (Clayton Gallagher at $12) when gathering in the leaders to win the 1400-metres Latitude Liquor Super Maiden Plate from “Forwarding” (Ken Dunbar at $18) and Miss Maverick (Mikayla Weir at $3).

Under the expert guidance of Dubbo jockey Ken Dunbar, the Michael Lynch, Cowra-trained “Bounding Bon” (at $15) swept home along the rails to account for “Jamacri” (Jacob Stiff at $8.50) and “Chappolicious” (Nock on the $2 favourite) in the 1100-metres Cleanpeak Energy Country Magic Class 1 Showcase Handicap.

The other winners on Boot day were “Hanuman” (Nock again on the $1.95 favourite) trained by Mack Griffith; and “Denman Force” (Pracey-Holmes at $7) trained by Brett Thompson.

The first day of the very successful Wellington Boot Carnival also featured the 2400-metres Over The Line Racing-Iron Horse for stayers, won by the Ross Lomax, Mudgee-trained “Blazing Guru”.

Lomax is a noted trainer of horses over longer distances with a very fit Blazing Guru (Zac Wadick on the $3.90 equal favourite) – after taking a slender lead at the top of the straight – held-on strongly to win from “Will To Excel” (Pracey-Holmes at $3.90) and “Tavijewej” (Jordan Quince at $10).

Wellington’s next race meet is on Tuesday, May 26.