Just after half-time, Dubbo Macquarie supporters on the eastern side of Forbes’ Spooner Oval were on their feet after centre Filisoni Pauta put the Blues ahead by four points.

It was all heart by the Dubbo team looking to bag their first Peter McDonald title and first premiership since 2012. In the end though, it was the clinical execution of their plays by an emotionally-driven Forbes Magpies team that allowed them to storm home to victory in the grand final by a 36-16 final score.

Half-back Harry Kempston, Premiership Player of the Year, Justin Toomey-White, and prop Mac Duffield took the ball into the heart of the powerful Magpies nest for the Raiders.

Kempsto’s kicking game was putting the Forbes back three under pressure throughout but last year’s runners up were not going to let this one slip.

Winger Jordan Hartwig capitalised on some incisive breaks inside to cross for a grand final treble and five-eighth Chad Porter claimed a double in another masterful display.

Porter is in his second season at Forbes after transferring from arch-rivals Parkes. He was Man of the Match when his Spacemen won 13 years ago, but was excited to get the monkey of the back with his new club.

“This is so good after being beaten in the last two deciders with Parkes and last-year’s heartstopper to Dubbo CYMS,” Porter said after the final whistle.

He added that the transition to his new club was easy, uniting with his good friend and representative teammate, Forbes skipper, Nick Greenhalgh.

“Nick and I have played against each other our whole lives and we have a sixth-sense understanding of each other’s movements,” Porter observed.

Both players pointed to a superb forward pack and an excellent bench for their season’s success.

“With one of the greatest Forbes players at lock and five brilliant players in the pack with him, Jake Grace has been superb.

“The old fella is so clever and tough and all our blokes just follow his lead,” Nick Greenhalgh said.

Forbes first grade were inspired by their hard-working Reserve Grade team who downed Mudgee after the Under 18s and League Tag sides went down to Bathurst Panthers and Orange CYMS respectively.

All at the ground stood to applaud Magpies greats Peter “PK” Kennedy and Geoff “Hecto” Acheson who were driven around the ground.

There was also a huge amount of emotion for the Magpies hooker, Hayden Bolam who died unexpectedly just over two months ago.

“We retired the number nine guernsey in honour of our mate. Today was all about us playing with him and his family in our hearts,” Nick shared with a tear in his eye.

“We’re all going to have a drink or two to remember a great teammate; a very special bloke.”

It was a huge day for Forbes and the whole rugby league community in the central west.

Congratulations again to Dubbo Macquarie who rebuilt superbly this year. They should be back in another decider soon.