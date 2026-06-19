Dubbo RSL’s heated indoor pool saw the Ducks participating in a fun-filled morning of social interaction (with some swimming thrown in) at their latest meet last Sunday over a four-card event.

The first race for the morn was a 50-metre freestyle race over two laps with the benefit of a turn midway to help push off to regain some momentum.

Tim Gratton, speeding along, however, broke his time to throw the win to Bill Greenwood with Henry Wilcockson taking second spot, Mark Scullard third; and Katharine O'Rourke came in fourth.

A brace relay was the second event featuring a 2x25-metre freestyle race with the combination of Alan Quin and David Sparkes electrifying onlookers around the pool deck as they took first spot. Bill Greenwood and Peter Hargreaves were in second; Katharine O'Rourke and Rob Rich were third; Henry Wilcockson and Neil Harris were fourth; and Mark Scullard and Tim Gratton rounded-out the top five.

A 25-metre breaststroke race was the next event on the card and, much to their disgust, Tim Gratton, Bill Greenwood, and David Sparkes, all smashed well and truly through their respective handicap times, to hand Mark Scullard the gold and glory with Katharine O'Rourke skipping in with silver in second.

Fourth and final event at the meet was a 25-metre butterfly “At Go” with Ron Everett closest to his mark at 0.75 seconds; Katharine O'Rourke at 0.84 seconds; John Wherritt at 1.09 seconds; Mal Cavanagh at 1.31 seconds; and Alan Quin 1.36 seconds outside his nominated time.

Lucky numbers also went to Mal Cavanagh and Mark Scullard, with thanks to Mark Prentice for handling marshalling duties and Judy Walsh and Tom Gray for their work at the desk and in time-keeping.

Following the swim, members attended our monthly meeting and enjoyed a well-portioned lunch in the Dubbo RSL Bistro.

A big “shout-out” to breaker of the morning, Tim Gratton, who opened Gratton Galleries in Wongarbon on Sunday afternoon. Gratton Galleries will now be sponsoring one of our monthly trophy races.

The Winter equinox coincides with our meet on Sunday. The Ducks' contact details can be found in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary section under "Sunday".

That's this week’s tidings from the Duck Pond