Thursday night, October 22, was the first night of the Walkom Bros Mixed Pairs at Dubbo City Bowls.

This event was contested by 24 bowlers and played under excellent conditions. Winners on the night were Paul Wooldridge and Peta Mckechnie, who defeated Greg Brown and Beryl Hobson.

In second place was Nick Birbiles and Matt Ball, who defeated Frank Armstrong and Peter Lesueur. Coming in third was the team of Julie Brown and Robbie Cook, who defeated Dennis Crimmins and Mike Twohill.

Gai and Col Cottee also defeated Anne Knaggs and Anthony Coe, while Norm Johnston and Matt Quill played a 17-all draw with Karen Barclay and Ian Hobson. Merrill O'Sullivan and Victor Brook also defeated Peter Knaggs and Adam Jermyn.

The Carpet One Ladies Bowls morning was taken out by Mary Perry and Sharon Johnston, who defeated Kelli Young and Lourace Lawson. Chris Sinclair, Wanda King and Judy O'Connor also defeated Chris Sinclair, Ruby Stockings and Therese Gaio, while Kerri Dickson and Trish Gosper defeated Sue O'Dea and Karen Greenhalgh.

Ruby Stockings had the only rester for the morning and lucky draw winners were Kelli Young and Karen Greenhalgh.

The Baptist Care Kintyre Living Gala Day was held on Wednesday with 51 bowlers taking part in this mixed event. The weather was perfect and the greens were fast.

Winners of this prestigious event were Malcolm Bryant, Doug Aldis and Peter Sinclair, who defeated Barry Young, Bryan O'Sullivan and Greg Hough. In second place was the team of Mel Giddings and Matt Quill, who defeated Jenny Spratt and Anthony Coe, while third place went to Sue McCauley, Leo Balstad and Col Cottee, who defeated Allan Parker, Dennis Crimmins and Allan Davies.

Fourth place went to Mary Perry, Terry Duncan and Todd O'Dea, who defeated Ken Whitiker, Frank Armstrong and Doug Back.

In other results, Ron Wiegold, Pat Everingham and Judy O'Connor defeated Aileen Beecroft, Sue Armstrong and Wayne Thompson while Chris Sinclair, Wanda King and Mike Twohill defeated Ron McCauley, Roger Sherwin and Ian Hobson. Pat Sherwin, Sharon and Norm Johnston also played a 23-all draw against Gavin Cullen, Eric Satchell and Brian Coffey. Paul Wooldridge and Steve Kelly also played a 16-all draw with Eric Bradshaw and Phil Knight. In a very close game with only one shot the difference, Ray Tickle, Ron Anderson and Beryl Hobson defeated Hilda Bryant, Dick Whitford and Peter Lesueur.

A huge thank you to Baptist Care Kintyre Living for their continuing support of this fantastic Gala Day, especially to Naomi Mackie and Danielle Chapman for their help with the presentation of vouchers for the winning teams.