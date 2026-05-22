Local rugby ladies were again part of the Central West Blue Bulls (CWRU) side that have won their third successive NSW Country Rugby Union Thomson Cup after a commanding performance in Tamworth on the weekend.

The team again conducted themselves with grit, determination, and focus in their 17-0 victory over the Hunter, CWRU CEO Jarrod Simpson said with pride.

‘“We are very proud of our women’s team,” he said.

“This group has been together for six months, blending some experienced players with newcomers and their three games demonstrated the skills, fitness and determination of the squad,” he added.

Dubbo Kangaroos had six players in the team, led by captain Danielle Plummer and vice-captain, Janalee Conroy.

Overall, the Roos supplied more than 20 players across the Caldwell Cup (Mens), Rowland Cup (Colts), and the Thomson Cup, a great result for the club, centre Tim Beach enthused.

“This is an incredible contribution by our club,” he said.

“We really pride ourselves on being an integral part of the Bulls annual campaign and to bring home the Women’s trophy and finish runners up to Hunter in the Caldwell Cup is testimony to the extra hard work our players have contributed,” he added.

Captain Danielle Plummer also congratulated her team that drew from the far reaches of Central West and southern NSW.

“We have become a benchmark in Country Rugby. It is so good to be around a group so thirsty to learn,” Danielle said.

“There is a tremendous spirit in the team as girls come from their clubs and enjoy the fruits of a combined effort,” she added.

Danielle and Jarrod Simpson were also full of praise for fly-half, Jorja Lees, who was named the Player of the Tournament.

“Jorja hails from the rugby union mecca, Yeoval, but plays with Orange City Lions.

“Right from the start of our training and the kick-off on Saturday, she led our team around the park, combining brilliantly with half Janalee and inside centre,” they added.