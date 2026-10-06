As well as playing croquet, the Dubbo Club also enjoys cake, a quarterly lunch at a local hotel or restaurant, cake, seasonal competitions, hosting events for groups and schools, inter-club meets, and cake. They also enjoy birthdays, which are invariably celebrated with cake!

Since its foundation in 1921, club members have celebrated a birthday every year and have never grown tired of doing so. We usually do this on the Saturday nearest to the official date of the club’s formation, but this year the nearest Tuesday was chosen for no other reason than to try something different for the 105th birthday!

The normal morning’s play arrangements until “smoko” – a technical croquet term for a mid-morning break in play – were in place. Afterwards, different activities were staged by the indefatigable former captain Ben Vang and the less-active current captain, Charles Campbell.

On Court One, Charles had set-up a game fusing golf and croquet. This was not to be confused with the competition version played across Australia that is known as “golf croquet”, in which the only similarity to standard golf is that players take their shots one at a time, in turn.

The fusion version of the game on that day instead set out a course of chalked circles to represent six “holes” with each player completing a scorecard to record the total number of “strokes” for the round.

The course record of six under par was shared by Lillian Wallace and Jenny Munro. Jenny further distinguished herself by being the only player to record a hole-in-one.

On Court Three, Ben Vang offered six different skills challenges, all of which were taken up by the majority of those in attendance on the day.

The challenges were to play one-handed (Tricia Shanks had an advantage here due to medical treatment and a hand brace), running a ramp, completing a jump challenge, running three hoops in line on a single hit, and a “knock down” challenge which emphasised accuracy of a shot’s direction. A sixth challenge was to place a ball closest to the centre pin from a seven-yard position.

Meanwhile, on the grass lawn between the gardens, a “Mad Hatter” had laid out a lawn with hoops askew, out of alignment, and not always perpendicular. In addition to these conditions, players had to deal with the vagaries of clover and broad-leaf infestations.

It was an hysterically difficult activity which was greatly enjoyed by those brave enough to attempt it. Kate Colwell was acclaimed the most accomplished player to complete a full round.

A generously-provisioned barbecue and salad lunch was then prepared by the team of Graham Bender, Kate Colwell, Tricia Shanks, and their respective teams. Cakes and other delectables fully met the demanding standards of club members.

Graham Bender and John Mulligan were the winners of the ticket draw, receiving player manuals by the famously-successful player and author, Stephen Constance-Baker donated by Ben Vang. Is there no limit to the enthusiasm and contributions of this gentleman?

Already, members are looking towards anniversary 106... and cake!