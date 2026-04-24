It was a very fresh morning on Sunday, April 19, as the Dubbo Ducks splashed down in the warm and inviting waters of the Dubbo RSL heated indoor pool.

First event was a 25-metre freestyle race in which swimmers lined up on the blocks at the Cathedral end of the pool with the sunlight streaming through the windows. Craig Ross came in first, Shaun Graham second, Rob Rich third, John Wherritt fourth, and Neil Harris came in fifth.

A brace relay was next up with 25-metre backstroke for the first leg and 25-metre breaststroke on the return journey. Katharine O'Rourke with Rob Rich broke by just 0.07 seconds, however, handing first place to Tom Gray and David Sparkes, with Neil Harris and John Wherritt second, Peter Hargreaves and Nicole Johnstone third, and Amy Barling and Henry Wilcockson – with his individual breaststroke – rounding out the four.

An individual medley comprising 25-metre backstroke and 25-metre breaststroke tested the swimmers next, with Rob Rich (in his third final of the morning and well-and-truly limbered-up) zooming along and breaking his time, giving Mark Scullard the top gong, Tom Gray second, Mal Cavanagh third, with darling Judy Walsh, in fourth.

A 25-metre butterfly “At Go” was the final event of the morning with Mark Prentice back in the pool and in form, swimming just 0.22 seconds from his nominated time to win followed by Craig Ross (0.34 seconds), Peter Hargreaves (0.41 seconds), Koa Mafiti (0.73 seconds), and Peter Allen (0.88 seconds).

Thanks to Ron Everett for ensuring marshalling duties ran smoothly and lucky numbers went to Nicole Johnstone and Craig Ross.

Our AGM will be held on Sunday, May 3, following our swim with lunch afterwards in the RSL Bistro.

New members are always welcome to join the Ducks, no matter your age or ability; we have fun and swim because it’s an excellent way of keeping in shape.

For enquiries, contact Henry; details in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “Sunday”.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.