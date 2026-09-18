At the end of last football season, a group headed by Bathurst land developer, Troy Kearney, combined their passion for soccer and the growth of young athletes and formed the Central West Football Club (CWFC).

Former Macquarie United coach, Jamie Lobb, was then approached to be Technical Director with coaches appointed across ages from Under 13s to Under 18s.

As expected, drawing together players from Mudgee, Wellington, Molong, Parkes, Forbes, Narromine, Lithgow, Oberon, Bathurst, Orange, and Dubbo proved a logistical nightmare, Club President, Kearney said.

“Our aim was to create opportunities and provide pathways for our young and expectations were moderate; if we could finish mid-table it would be a success,” Kearney believed.

“By the end of the regular season, we had exceeded that goal considerably; our 14s finished fourth on the ladder, and the 15s overcame some early hurdles to claim second spot, 16s and 18s were in contention, and our 13s had some encouraging results,” he added.

Last weekend, the Under 14s dipped out, falling to the top team, but the Under 15s scored a 3-0 win to make this week’s State Final.

After that staggering result, Mr Kearney penned this heartfelt tribute to Jamie Lobb:

“Appreciation message for you Lobbie”

“The 15s. Look back to Round Nine when I gave you a team you didn’t ask for and didn’t expect to coach. We were sitting in 13th position with just two wins. What you have done since then, has been nothing short of incredible.

“You came home with 17 wins, including nine wins in a row to finish second. The turnaround, the belief you have instilled in the boys, and the way you have brought them together, has been ridiculous.

“Regardless of what happens next week, I want you to know just how much this means.

“Thank-you from the club.

“Thank-you from me as the boss man and most importantly, thank you from me as a dad.

“What you have given these boys goes well beyond football. You have given them belief, confidence, resilience, and something to be proud of.

“You are an incredible coach, an incredible leader and just a great person.

“Whatever happens next week, you should be incredibly proud of what you have achieved.

“You didn’t just turn a season around, Lobbie you changed the belief of a group of young men.

Thank you mate,” Kearney signed-off

Good luck also from Dubb Photo News, Lobbie, boys, and your support village, as you take country talent to the city on Saturday!