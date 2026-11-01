Sporting shooters gathered for a good cause on Sunday, October 18, participating in a fun charity clay-target shoot that raised a significant sum for the McGrath Foundation.

The 10th Annual Wyanna Partnership Charity Shoot took place at the Narromine Sporting Clays gun range. Some 72 shooters participated in the anniversary shoot and associated raffles and an auction which combined to raise $20,460 – more than double what the organisers had hoped.

Wyanna Partnership spokesperson and Narromine Sporting Clays member Christine Monk said everyone was surprised and delighted by the result.

“Before the event we thought if we got to $10,000 we’d be so happy,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

“We can’t believe we’ve raised over $20,000!”

Dubbo Photo News toured the competition circuit on the day with Christine’s daughter, who just happens to be Gilgandra’s champion clay-target shooter Paula Purvis, 44.

Paula recently represented Australia at the 48th World FITASC (Fédération Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse) Sporting Championship in Portugal in July. (We’ll have more on Paula’s incredible sporting achievements in a future issue).

Participants at the Wyanna Partnership Charity Shoot completed a circuit with two rounds of 50 targets, Paula told Dubbo Photo News. Some dressed for the occasion in pink-themed outfits, and some gents even dyed their beards pink for the event.

Club president Rob Murray said the organisation was pleased to support the fundraising efforts by Paula, Christine, their families and the Wyanna Partnership.

“Year in, year out, the amount of money that they’ve raised is incredible,” Rob said.

This year’s 10th anniversary turnout was also up on previous years, with participants coming from across the region, Rob said.

“We’ve got people here from Goulburn, Sydney, Mudgee and other places,” he added.

“It’s the biggest roll-up we’ve had at a shoot for quite a while.”

One of the youngest participants was 18-year-old Lily Delaney, who attended the clay-target shoot with her father, Dean. The apprentice plant mechanic has been shooting since she was 12 and enjoys the sport immensely.

“It’s such an amazing sport. It’s adrenaline. It’s skill. It sometimes feels like luck, but it’s just a fun sport,” she explained.

Lily said it was important to be involved in the charity shoot and support the cause behind it.

“Today’s a really big event; it’s good to be here and we’re happy to support the McGrath Foundation,” she concluded.