Competition season for Dubbo local cheerleaders from Hype Elite is officially underway, with the team producing some outstanding results at their first performance.

Athletes from Hype Elite travelled to Sydney to compete in the Cheercon Ice Breaker Cheer competition in June.

All teams and their coaches worked extremely hard throughout the first half of the year to be ready to compete at a high level. Facing up against top teams from across NSW, Dubbo’s own Hype Elite delivered outstanding results.

Hype Elite entered three elite level teams competing across different categories on that weekend, with some excellent placings.

Our junior level one ‘Eclipse’ team (aged 8-13) showcased their stunts and tumbling with precision. Their efforts earned them an incredible first place and a Hit Zero, meaning no deductions for their routine. Eclipse athletes also earned a world bid to compete internationally in Colombia in 2027, an incredible testament to their hard work.

Senior level three ‘Onyx’ (ages 11-17) performed to a high standard and were awarded an impressive third place.

Continuing the club’s success, our open non-tumble team ‘Powerhouse’ (ages 14+) secured a very remarkable second place and were awarded the Bronze Grand Champions of all the non-tumble teams.

Head Coach Tiana Spears said she couldn’t be prouder of every athlete who took the floor. Months of hard work, commitment and determination were on display and it was amazing to see our teams perform.

All Hype Elite teams are set to compete again at Cheerbrands held at the Sydney showground in August with all teams excited to take the stage to display their skills.

Hype Elite is excited to now be introducing recreational cheerleading for those who would like to learn new skills, build confidence and have fun in a supportive non competitive environment. Please follow Hype Elite Dubbo on socials for further information.