A prelude to winter saw Sunday bowls start at a chilly 10.9 degrees with a shower or two on the all-weather surface at RSL North Dubbo Sporties.

Although being cheeky in his opening announcements on selection, our esteemed leader Graham claimed top honours today. With the support of veteran Eric Satchell and Lucky Leo Balstad they adapted best to the changing weather conditions beating Ken Whittaker, Helen Emblem and Rob Pfeiffer. An impressive ‘7’ on the eighth end helped consolidate Graham’s team win of 28 – 9.

The knowledgeable Paul Wooldridge, who frequently gets in the top three, claimed second place with Terese Gaio and the energetic Ronnie Weigold. They had a strong start against Sue McCauley, Chris Sinclair and Steve Kelly, and went on to win 18 – 5.

It can be said that bowls is a combination of skill and luck and unfortunately luck was not with Steve’s team today. Several times they were holding shots to have it snatched away by Paul’s last bowl. Only one point behind in third place was Matt Quill, Tracey Keenan and Jenni Spratt. They were too strong for Maurice Wallace, John Kennedy and Mel Giddings winning 23 – 9. Number of ends won being the deciding factor.

Phil Knight partnered with Ray Strawhan and Roger Sherwin to beat Bryan O’Sullivan, Kerry Dickson and Pete Collins. With only one shot the difference at the halfway mark, the game could have gone either way, however, Phil rallied this team and they went on to win 18 to 8.

In the true spirit of social bowls the last game that morning was very close. Scores were level at the third, fifth and eighth ends between Pete Sinclair, Ros Joseph and Mary Perry who were up against Ron McCauley, Frank Armstorng and Ricky See.

Although the number of ends were still tied at the end of the game multiples of ‘3’ and ‘2’ at the start of the second half saw gave the result to Pete’s team, 16 – 11.

There were no resters recorded this week and lucky numbers went to Rob Pfeiffer, Kerry Dickson and Phil Knight.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.