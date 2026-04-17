Chilly winds brought a prelude to winter for Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls on Sunday, but this didn’t deter 34 committed players from taking to the greens for some great play.

In results, Bryan O’Sullivan, Ros Joseph, and Sue O’Dea took the honours this week against Maurice Wallace, Garry Huggins, and Ross Pharo. Bryan’s team started strongly with a nine-point lead at the half-way mark and went on to win by 16 with the final score 21-5.

Although the ends were level in the next game, a big six and a five on the last end helped Graham Ross, Shirley Marchant, and Leo Balstad claim second place from Tracey Keenan, Rachael Karanga, Pat Ryan, and Todd O’Dea.

As Tracey is just returning from surgery, she was happy to be back on the greens and is looking forward to a full game next week. The final score was 28-17.

As often happens, third place went to the pairs’ game with Rob Pfeiffer and Vit Mascaro proving too strong for Ruby Stocking and Paul Goodstat, 16-8.

Mel Giddings, Glennis Hangan, and Chris Castlehouse could have happily walked away from their game at the halfway mark with an 11-2 lead against Ray Strawhan, Eric Satchell, and Trevor Sharpham. However, their opponents fought back in the second half with only two points in it at the final break. Mel’s team won 19-13.

An impressive second-half also saw the team of Frank Armstrong, John Kennedy, and Ken Whittaker come from behind to beat Mary Perry, Di Hildebrandt, and Steve Kelly. Frank’s team were down 11-4 at the halfway mark, but Frank rallied his troops and they came home strongly with the final score, 18-13.

It is said ‘a close game is a good game’, and that was certainly the case when Gordan Scott, Steve Evans, and Tim Moore took on Pete Sinclair, Chris Stronjy, and Ronnie Weigold. Pete’s team were ahead by a solitary shot at the eighth end and their scoring appeared to dry up in the second half. Gordon and partners kept their score ticking over, however, before Pete’s team managed a big five, a double, and a triple to finish with a 15-15 draw.

No resters were recorded this week, but lucky numbers went to Tracey Keenan, Di Hildebrandt, and Garry Huggins.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome; for contact details, see our entry under “Sunday” in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.