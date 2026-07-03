The Cobar Roosters made short work of the visiting Narromine Jets in their Boronia Challenge Cup game played at Cobar’s Tom Knight Memorial Oval last Saturday, June 27.

The thus-far undefeated Roosters ran in 12 tries as they completely dismantled the Jets to the tune of 60 points to nil.

It was a much closer affair on the other side of the vast Castlereagh League area when the reigning back-to-back premiers, the Coolah Kangaroos, hosted the Coonabarabran Unicorns in what was a replay of last year’s grand final played at the same venue.

However, this time around the blue and golds were the victors, winning by just four points, the final score being 28 to 24, with the competition points maintaining their second place on the ladder, their only loss so far being a narrow one to Cobar at Cobar back in round 3.

Coolah’s loss has relegated them to fifth position on the table and whilst they sit three points in front of sixth placed Gulgong a couple of more losses certainly means that their top five residency could well be under threat.

Their first assignment in their bid to stay upwardly located on the ladder is not an easy one, that being the fact that they are up against the Roosters this Saturday, the one thing in their favour is that they will be playing them on their home turf!

The Dunedoo Swans leapfrogged Coolah on the ladder when they downed the Gilgandra Panthers 40 points to 26 at Dunedoo, the game being the first time that the two clubs have played for the Scott Behsman Memorial Trophy.

Scott had a strong connection and involvement with both clubs but tragically lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year.

The remaining game was played at Gulgong with the Bull Terriers getting over the Coonamble Bears 32 to 24, the win keeping them in the battle for a semi final berth with five rounds remaining.

The Castlereagh League reserve grade semi finals were played at Gilgandra on Sunday, attracting quite a good crowd in sometimes bleak conditions.

Both semis were sudden death affairs with Coonabarabran proving to be too strong for Cobar, with the class of their veteran Jarvis Watton shining through in a polished performance, highlighted by his scoring of three brilliant individual tries in their 38 to 8 win.

The other semi was a much closer matchup between the Coonamble Bears and the Gulgong Bull Terriers, the final result being a 12 to 8 win to the Terriers.

The two winners will meet in the grand final to be played at Dunedoo this Sunday with the game kicking off at 12.30pm.

The match of the round will undoubtedly be played at Coolah between the Roos and the Roosters, but the fixture at Narromine between the Jets and the Dunedoo Swans will also have a big bearing on the pecking order of the top five.

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Competition Ladders

League Tag: Dunedoo 27, Coolah 25, Narromine 21, Cobar 21, Gulgong 19, Gilgandra 18, Baradine 15, Coonabarabran 13, Coonamble 11, Warren 10.

First Grade: Cobar 27, Coonabarabran 25, Narromine 22, Dunedoo 21, Coolah 20, Gulgong 17, Coonamble 15, Gilgandra 13, Warren 10.

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Round 10, Saturday, July 4

• Gilgandra V Coonamble.

• Gulgong V Baradine.

• Coonabarabran V Warren.

• Coolah V Cobar.

• Narromine V Dunedoo.

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Sunday, July 5, Dunedoo: 12.30pm kick off

Christie and Hood Castlereagh League Reserve Grade Grand Final; Coonabarabran Unicorns V Gulgong Bull Terriers.