Dubbo Pickleblallers are helping to spread the message throughout the central west with a recent visit to Mudgee for some serious competition.

In local play, Chris Sandru picked up all the bonus points in Round Two of Division 1A in the Grady Construction Championship series that was contested last Wednesday night, winning five games of the six contested.

In Division 1B, Shaleen Shah finished with four wins from six games, whilst in Division 2A, Prem Bhasima and Paul Brandon had three wins apiece and tied for top spot. Rounding up the night was Merrilyn Craig with four wins, taking top spot in Division 2B in a great night of intense competition.

The recent Mudgee weekend jaunt involved 12 local players heading east to pit their skills against a home based outfit in a genuine effort to grow the sport regionally.

While both sides had a range of players including first-timers experiencing playing in a town versus town series, there was also some highly-skilled players involved as well.

It was Dubbo who had the dominant number of players up against Mudgee, a relatively new cohort, with Phil Peak from Dubbo who stood on the dais while Peter Robinson had the honours for Mudgee.

At day's end, it was agreed by all that the experience was so good that that this visit will see the birth of many more such trips in the future!

Well done to all from Mudgee who hosted and made the Dubbo contingent feel so welcome, in particular, Bernadette Wheeler, for the work put in to make this day happen.