After a “few” spots of rain last week, the early birds last Sunday morning awoke to blue skies with the mighty Dubbo Ducks heading to Dubbo RSL’s heated indoor pool for their weekly frolic and celebration of life through exercise and camaraderie.

Competitors were presented with a four-event card, which included the June trophy race proudly sponsored by Kintyre Living in Dubbo.

First-up was a 25-metre freestyle, and fresh from the heats which determine the trophy race winner, the final saw Lydia Barling, Rob Rich, and Bill Greenwood break their handicaps, leaving Neil Harris to touch first with Matilda Barling taking a well-won second.

Second event was a “brace relay” comprising 25-metre backstroke for the outbound leg and 25-metre breaststroke for return. The combinations of Tom Gray/Marg Ross and Neil Harris/Rob Rich misplayed their hands against the handicapper to break, leaving the triumphant John Wherritt/David Sparkes to grab the win with Judy Walsh/Mal Cavanagh in second, and Matilda Barling/Nicole Johnstone in third.

A 25-metre backstroke was the next event, and with the sun now streaming through the Cathedral end, it was a wonderful sight. Brian Schloeffel – full of determination and a very capable swimmer – zoomed along to “break” his time, thereby handing Rob Rich first, Mark Scullard second, Judy Walsh third, and Tom Gray a solid fourth.

The “At Go” event for the day was a 25-metre freestyle and, as one can’t break in this event, the only criteria is to get closest to your nominated time. Neil Harris won at 0.63 seconds, followed by Lydia Barling on 0.99 seconds, Mark Scullard at 1.05 seconds, John Wherritt at 1.21 seconds, and Mal Cavanagh at 1.30 seconds.

This month’s trophy race had Bill Greenwood winning at just 0.05 seconds off his mark!

Lucky numbers were Katharine O'Rourke and Margaret Ross, with thanks to Katharine and Henry Wilcockson for helping on the desk and with time-keeping duties.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.