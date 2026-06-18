Club Dubbo is ready for two weeks of top-class bowls hosting the 2026 Bowls NSW State Championships with the action starting Thursday, June 25 with the Mixed Pairs event.

Before this, the Multi-Disability (Para) State Championships start earlier at North Dubbo Sporties on Monday, June 22 and flying the flag for the Roos will be Bowls Manager, Anthony Brown, along with club newcomer, Nathan Goodridge. Anthony will team-up with his longtime mate from Cabramatta, Michael Vassallo, while Nathan will partner Mark Pink from Marrickville.

West Dubbo will also have two teams contesting the State Triples starting Saturday, June 27 with, in the Women's comp, Ros Gilholme ,Tracy Silk, and Judy Cassidy and, in the Men's, Jacob Ashley Darren Connolly, and Craig Jeffery.

In the Women's Major Pairs Championship, Kelly Dart and Jess Gibson, have been crowned the 2026 Women's Major Pairs Champions after Saturday's semi-finals produced two thrilling contests.

In the first semi-final, Kelly and Jess edged out Pam Dawson and Bev Goss 18-17 in a nail-biter with scores locked at 17-all on the final end. Bev was narrowly denied the winning shot after a trail with her last bowl, allowing Kelly and Jess to progress to the final.

The second semi-final was just as dramatic, with Tracy and Avril defeating Gai Teale and Tracy Silk 19-18. Gai and Tracy held a three-shot lead heading into the final end, but Tracy and Avril produced a strong finish. Tracy Silk had a chance to force an extra end with her final bowl, but narrowly missed the target.

Sunday's final was played under gloomy skies with the younger combination of Kelly Dart and Jess Gibson taking on sisters Tracy and Avril. Kelly and Jess got off to a flying start, opening up a 10-1 lead before extending it to 21-1. Tracy and Avril fought back bravely to reduce the margin to 21–8, but Kelly and Jess regrouped and ran away with the match to claim the title 32–11.

Wednesday's social bowls were played under threatening rain clouds, with the winning team of Barry Sigsworth, Merv Teale, and John Fardell narrowly defeating Tracy Keenan, Lee Erwin, and John Silk. Tony Leonard also successfully called the player's jackpot.

Friday brought much better conditions, with Aileen Beecroft and Alan Andriske recording a tight victory over John Amckerzine and John Fardell. The lucky player's draw was won by Marg Rich.

Sunday's rain-interrupted social bowls saw Aileen Beecroft and Jarrod Palmer record a strong win over Steve Evans, John Fardell and Trevor Sharpham. Please note there will be no social bowls at Club Dubbo for the next two weeks due to the hosting of the Bowls NSW State Championships.

Big win also for members who attended the Tullamore President's Day last Saturday with the club having two teams competing with the side of Col Teale, Merv Teale, Neil Reilly, and Dave McGrath taking-out the major prize.

Congratulations also to our Bowls Manager, Anthony Brown, who has recently been selected to represent the NSW Para Blues in a Test Series against Queensland in Brisbane.

Quote of the Week: "Make sure your worst enemy doesn't live between your own two ears."