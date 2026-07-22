After an outstanding 18 days of bowls, West Dubbo Bowling Club has wrapped up hosting the Bowls NSW State Championships and the NSW Junior Inter-Region Championships.

The championships were a tremendous success, with players, officials and Bowls NSW representatives praising the club's facilities, organisation and hospitality. West Dubbo Bowling Club looks forward to once again hosting these prestigious events in 2028.

The bowling club would like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the Club Dubbo staff, who worked tirelessly before and throughout the championships. Special thanks go to Darren (Greens), Anna (Bistro), Joey (Bar), Terese (Administration) and our CEO Brett, whose leadership and support ensured the events ran seamlessly.

A heartfelt thank you is also extended to the many West Dubbo members and volunteers who gave their time as markers, umpires, scoreboard attendants and helpers. Your commitment once again showcased the strength of our club.

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Club competitions resume

With the championships complete, social bowls returns on Wednesdays and Fridays, commencing at 12.30 pm, with names to be in by 12.00 pm.

The Open Gender Singles Championship has been postponed, with a new date to be announced shortly.

Nominations are now open for the Open Gender Minor Pairs Championship (three bowls, 18 ends), with the opening round scheduled for Saturday, August 8.

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Reps and club news

Congratulations and best wishes to Anthony Brown, who has been selected to represent the NSW Blues in the Test Series in Queensland from July 27-30.

West Dubbo will also be represented in the State Pennant Finals with the Men's Division 1 competing at Griffith, and Women's Division 2 competing at Fig Tree from August 4-7. Open Gender State Pennant Finals from August 24-27, where West Dubbo's Grade 2 and Grade 4 sides will contest the state finals. We wish all our representatives every success.

Entries are still available for the club's Prelude Fours tournament, which features five games of eight ends and offers an $8000 prize pool, with the winning team receiving $2,400 plus free entry into the prestigious West Dubbo International Fours. Contact Anthony Brown to enter.

Winter apparel is available now the club's new range of winter apparel has arrived. Order hoodies, jackets or other winter clothing via Anthony Brown.