Just one week after the Boronia Cup – challenged for each round throughout the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League season – relocated from Coolah to Dunedoo, it now stands proudly in the Cobar Rooster’s clubhouse at Tom Knight Oval!

The Roosters had little difficulty in wresting the honoured piece of silverware from the Dunedoo Swans with an emphatic 64-18 win over the home side to remain undefeated after six rounds of the bush league competition.

Dunedoo Swannettes Ladies League Tag side, however, remained in possession of the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup when they proved to be too strong for the Cobar side, registering a 50-4 victory which means that they are the only unbeaten team thus far this season.

At Gulgong, the home side was staring at a horrific 36-point deficit when they marched off at half-time in their game against the Narromine Jets. It is history now that they outscored the visitors 28-18 in the second half, but the scoreboard damage done in the first 40 was irretrievable and they went down 54-28.

The win by the Jets sees them in third spot on the competition ladder and, with a bye coming-up in Round Seven, they are looking well-positioned for a charge towards the semi-finals in the second half of the competition.

No less than 100 points were scored in the first grade game played at Coonamble between the Bears and the visiting Warren Bulldogs with the host scoring 74 per cent of those points in a game where it would seem that defence was not on display in any abundance!

The Coonabarabran Unicorns left Gilgandra’s McGrane Oval as winners in three of the four grades contested, maintaining their second position on the first-grade ladder with a strong 42-20 win over the Panthers.

The half-time score saw the Unicorns leading 16-6 with that lead rapidly extending to 32-6 after they scored two rapid-fire converted tries after the break.

The Panthers then showed what they are capable of in attack, and they notched a couple of tries themselves to make it 32-16, but could not sustain the effort and the visitors finished as deserved winners.

There will be a general bye up next for the Kings Birthday Long Weekend with the action set to resume on Saturday, June 13.