It appears the cold misty morning didn’t dampen the spirits of 36 bowlers who turned up at RSL Sporties for the combination bowls.

Trish Gosper continues to show good form and this week combined with the very proficient Eric Satchell and Shirley Marchant to claim first place for the day. An impressive ‘8’ on the eleventh end consolidated their win against Ron McCauley, John Zeb and Steve Kelly, 10 ends to 6 and 28 points to 12.

Second place for the day was taken out by the very capable team of Kerry Dickson, Ruby Stockings and Phil Knight, drawing 20 shots from Tim Moore, Chris Strojny and Paul ‘the phantom’ Goodstat on 10. Third place was won by Leo Balstad, Vitt Mascaro and Ricky See, with a creditable 21 shots to Roz Joseph, Steve Evans and Mel Giddings on 14 shots.

There was very little between the teams in the next two games with everyone scoring eight ends each. Brian Sinclair was visiting from Canberra and he combined with family members Pete and Chris against the very experienced Mary Perry, Di Hilderbrant and Gordon Scott. The lead changed five times in the second eight ends before Gordon’s team came from behind on the last end to claim a one point win 19 to 18.

Rob Pfeiffer was pleased with his game when he combined with Frank Armstrong and Ronnie Weigold. His team were unlucky to go down by three to Sue McCauley, Lockie O’Neill and Graham Ross, 14 to 11.

It was great to see Petar McKecknie back at Sunday bowls and this week he combined with Ray Strawhan and Robin Hellyer to snatch a draw against Tracey Keenan, Peter Collins and Michael Strawhan.

As is often said, bowls is a game of two halves and Petar’s team were a long way behind at the halfway mark. When playing triples, a team can score a maximum of nine an end and Petar’s team were not far off it, scoring eight on the 14th.The final score was 18 shots all.

Two resters were awarded this week, going to Di Hilderbrant and Paul Goodstat, and lucky numbers went to Petar McKecknie, Sue McCauley and Peter Sinclair.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome, however, there will be no bowls next week as we take a break for the state all-abilities bowls. We will be back on July 5, and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.