RSL Combination Bowls returned to Sporties this week and welcomed visiting players from Yamba and Campden, who enjoyed the opportunity for a roll before their state finals this week.

Steve Farah and Paul (Tommo) Thompson combined with talented local Brian Jones to win the morning. They beat Chris Stronjy, Greg Peggit and Robin Hellyer, 28 – 5.

Second place went to Matt Quill, Anne Urquhart and Tracey Keenan, who beat Dick Whitford, Jo Flook and Gordon Scott. Matt’s team started strongly and were eight ahead at the halfway mark. Gordon’s team tried hard but it was not their day. Matt and the ladies went on to win 23 – 7. Lucky Leo Balstad combined with Jenni Spratt and Ricky See to claim third place. An impressive ‘7’ on the twelfth end ensured a good win over Gordon Lummis, Jo Cullen and Steve Kelly, 24 – 10.

In the pairs, Shirley Marchant and Mel Giddings beat Cheryl Storch and Graham Ross, 17 – 14. Phil Knight; Pat Ryan and Tim Moore were too strong for Pete Sinclair, Vicki Hummel and Sue McCauley winning 20 to 15. Pete’s team were closing the gap in the second half but ran out of ends in a good, spirited competition.

The Phantom combined with Ron McCauley and Ruby Stockings to win by two against Mary Perry, Greg Brown and Frank Armstrong. Although Frank’s team outscored the opposition in the second half, they didn’t quite get over the line. The final score was 13 – 11 and eight ends each.

A close game is always a good game and the match between John Zeb, Sandra Mclean and Chris Sinclair playing Di Hilderbrandt, Helen Emblem and Mick Strawhan was no exception. A low scoring contest where both teams finished on eight ends and 10 shots each.

I’m unable to report on the game between Sue Armstrong, Ros Joseph and Rob Pfeiffer, who played Paul Wooldridge, Ross Pharo and Ray Strawhan, but I’m ensured it was enjoyed by all.

The three resters this week were awarded to Pat Ryan, Cheryl Storch and Mick Strawhan. Lucky numbers went to Robin Hellyer, Ross Pharo and Greg Peggit.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.