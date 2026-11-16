In early November, almost 400 dragon boat paddlers from across NSW converged on Orange's beautiful Lake Canobolas for the Western Region Regatta.

Some 18 clubs were represented, including all clubs from the Western Region as well as visiting clubs from Canberra, South Coast, Northern Beaches, Central Coast, Hawkesbury, Sydney and Blue Mountains.

It was a great day of racing with perfect conditions.

The Outback Dragons team of 25 paddlers aged 15 years and upwards paddled hard throughout the day, making it to the finals of the Open 20s. They missed out on a place by a dragon's whisker!

Outback Dragons is made up of paddlers from Dubbo, Trangie and Narromine, and the club is always keen to welcome new members. Our next Come and Try day is on down at Sandy Beach on Saturday, November 21, from 9.30am to 11.30am. Paddles and PFDs provided. If you are keen to give dragon boating a go, come on down! It will be followed by a sausage sizzle and drinks.

Register online at: https://form.jotform.com/252562292867871