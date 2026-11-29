What an incredible result it was for Dubbo Dirt Bike Club (DDBC) at the recent 2026 Motorcycling NSW awards night held in Bankstown.

It was huge credit to DDBC, their dedicated committee, and all members who received nominations at the award ceremony.

“To be recognised as a finalist and make it into the top five is an incredible achievement in itself and something to be so proud of,” a Club spokesperson said.

“Your hard work, dedication and passion for the club truly shine through,” they added.

Also, congratulations went out the neighbouring Orange outfit, Canobolas Motorcycle Club.

“In between watching the SX round and cheering-on our members riding in Perth the DDBC, committee, and members were also awarded number of gongs on the night,” the spokesperson said.

“These included: winner of the Community Club Event of the Year for Dubbo Dirt Bike Club’s ‘No excuses Ride for Eliza’ charity round; winner of the Community Club Volunteer of the Year in Jackie Pratten; and winner of the President/Chairperson of the Year in Robert Pratten,” they concluded.

The club were also finalists in the Motocross Junior Female Rider of the Year for Stella Harding; as well as finalists for Club Administrator of the Year in Linnie Dutton; in Motocross Junior Male Rider of the Year for Oli Chandler; and for Facility/Venue Development of the Year.