In one of their signature events of the swimming season, Dubbo Ducks last Thursday hosted their Clive Roots Memorial Trophy race and the Legacy Cup.

This annual meet involved swimmers flooding into the Dubbo RSL heated indoor pool from across the region to raise money for that most worthy of causes, Legacy.

In results, team “Haaland” comprising Billy Greenwood, Tim Gratton, and Jack and Peter Allen, took out the Clive Roots Memorial Trophy with an excellent swim finishing just 0.09 seconds from their nominated time.

The Legacy Cup was then a swim-off comprising the four fastest teams in the pool – Wellington Amateur Swimming Club, Dubbo City Swimtech Boys, Dubbo City Swimtech Girls, and Lyn's Old Team from Dubbo RSL – with Lyn’s Old Team walking away with the silverware, but only just!

Then there were the sprint finals and races to see who is the fastest swimmer in Dubbo over a distance of 25m, with Georgia Bevern from Dubbo City Swimtech lifting the Girl’s title and Katharine O'Rourke winning the Women’s.

Jack Allen then won the Men’s sprint and Laykn Dowton from Wellington swam a smashing 12.28 seconds to take out the junior Boys and the kudos that comes with being the fastest of the fast on the night.

A barbecue dinner was then provided up on the terrace along with award ceremony, in what was a good night for regional swimming and a terrific opportunity to support and highlight the importance of Legacy.

In club news, last Sunday’s November 15 swim involved Peter Allen taking out the 50m freestyle with the 2x25m breaststroke brace relay won by Mal Cavanagh and Warren Williams.

The 25m x 25m freestyle/backstroke individual medley was then taken-out by Peter Allen, with “At Go” 25m breaststroke won by Shaun Graham at -0.13 seconds outside his time, followed in by Mark Prentice 0.21 seconds, Peter Hargreaves 0.25 seconds, Jack Allen 0.31 seconds, and Warren Williams at -0.91 seconds.

Lucky number winners were Tom Gray and Mark Prentice.

Next week, the Ducks start swimming for hams, with numbers also needed ASAP for the Christmas Party to be held on Sunday, December 13.

Hope to see you all at the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool, 9am Sunday for another instalment of fun, fitness and friendship. All are welcome and our details can be found under Sunday in the Community Diary section of the Dubbo Photo News. That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond!