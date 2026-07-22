It’s been a big week for Cooper Townsend, taking out a major award and making the 2026 Australian Schoolboys Rugby League side.

Cooper was a St John’s Junior league and CYMS 18s player, and his father Shawn was coach of CYMS Peter McDonald premiership team last year.

Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League (ASSRL) congratulated Cooper and the rest of the cohort making the representative side earlier this week.

“Congratulations to the outstanding athletes selected in the 2026 Australian Schoolboys Rugby League Team,” ASSRL announced on social media.

“This honour recognises your dedication, hard work and exceptional performances throughout the 2026 Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League National Championships.

“Earning the green and gold is a remarkable achievement and a testament to your commitment to the game.

Cooper also received the Barry Gavin Medal as player of the final in the 2026 national championships (18 years boys).

“We wish each of you the very best as you take the next step in your rugby league journey and proudly represent Australia,” they concluded.