Following her four winners which included the Cup with "Avoid Me" at Geurie Picnics last Saturday, Dubbo trainer Connie Greig landed a winning double with "Cobocco" and "Tampa Bay" on Tuesday, September 15, at Wellington.

Bred by Dr Bob and Mrs Jean Slacksmith, Cobocco is the latest of multiple winners produced by the broodmare Coasters.

Behind a wall of horses inside the final 150 metres of the 1600 metres Redfern Heavy Diesel Maiden Plate, Cobocco ($21) was pushed through an opening by leading apprentice Jacob Stiff and won by a short head from the Todd Smith-trained "Kojak" (Liam Blanch, $7.50), with "Denise’s Gal" (Izzy Neale, $4.60) a half-length away third.

Jacob Stiff and Connie Greig completed the double when Tampa Bay ($6) overhauled the leader "Cosmic Jinks" (Mikayla Weir,$2.20 favourite) to win by a short head while a long head back third was the fast finishing debut maker "Bossy Sheila" ($4.20), in the 1100 metres Peter Milling & Co Maiden Plate.

Beaten in a photo finish at Tamworth, the Brett Robb-trained "Angie’s Sister" outsped the opposition in the 900 metres Allendale Stud Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Bred by David Ringland and raced in partnership with Nerida and Rodger Atkinson, Angie’s Sister (Clayton Gallagher, $1.50 favourite) led throughout to score by over five lengths from "Denman Force" (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.80) and "Bobby’s Secret" (Zoe Hunt, $61).

From the Mack Griffith stable at Mudgee, 'Hanuman" (Molly Bourke, $3.30 to $2.90 favourite) also led all the way when a two lengths winner over "Light Infantry" (Clayton Gallagher, $6.50) and "Naval Officer" (Mathew Cahill, $8.50) in the 1100 metres KFC Wellington Benchmark 66 Handicap.

Narromine trainer Kylie Kennedy continued a successful run when 'Aoife" ($15), well ridden by Clayton Gallagher, circled the field then kicked clear before the home turn and safely held off "Way To Divine" (Billy Cray, $7.50) and "Snow Dog" (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $2 favourite) in the 1600 metres J.R Richards & Sons Benchmark 58 Handicap.

The other winners were the Ross Lomax, Mudgee-trained "Fearn Trick" (Zac Wadick, $4.60), the Greg McFarlane, Gosford-trained "Blind Squirrel" (Mathew Cahill, $3.40 to $2.70 equal favourite) and "Maximum Ride" (Jack Baker, $8.50) trained at Wyong by Damien Lane.