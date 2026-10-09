Rewarded for the thousands of kilometres travelled around NSW to support Picnic race meetings, Dubbo-based trainer Connie Greig won both $50,000 Picnic Championship finals at the Dubbo Cup TAB meeting on Sunday, September 27.

For the second year in succession, Connie Greig has won the 1000 metres Final ($50,000) with “Line Of Law” which was ridden again on Sunday by Leandro Ribeiro, the champion jockey on the Picnic circuit.

From midfield, Line Of Law ($1.60 to $1.45 favourite) swept to the lead halfway down the straight and won by almost two lengths from the strong finishing Melissa Harrison, Forbes-trained “Bobby’s Secret” (Michael Gray, $26) while a nose away third was “Ready For Lift Off” (Ricky Blewitt, $41) from the Kylie Kennedy stable at Narromine, ahead of the Connie Greig-trained “Te Pani” (Zara Lewis, $9.50).

Not only did Connie train the winner of the other $50,000 final over 1400 metres, but she also trained the first four placegetters.

Superbly ridden by Leigh Taylor, the leading Picnic jockey in Victoria, “The Bentley” ($7.50) was last in the 12-horse field before bursting through the pack to beat “I’m Scarlett” (Amber Collins, $6.50), “Hemsted” (Emily Harrison, $81) and “Trifecta Ruby” (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.90), the winning margin being a half-length.

A quality field lined up for the 1600 metres Dubbo City & Gilgandra Toyota “Big Dance Eligibility” Dubbo Gold Cup in which the Bjorn Baker, Warwick Farm-trained “Puntin” (Adam Fattagher, $4.20 favourite) led throughout to win by over a length from “Tom Vegas” (Donovan Dillon, $4.60) while “It’s A Knockout” (Ashley Morgan, $13) came from last for third.

Trained at Bathurst by Dean Mirfin, the lightly raced Tom Vegas tried hard to wear down Puntin, and with further improvement likely, is a good prospect for future Cups.

The 1100 metres XXXX Gold-Vincent Gordon Flying Handicap attracted very good sprinters and it was the Cameron Crockett, Scone-trained “Where’stheprofit” (Ashley Morgan, $2.20 favourite) charging between the leaders and accelerating to a four lengths win from the gallant 10-year-old “Castlebar Road” (Gabrielle Johnston, $41) and “Micro Mikki” (Shannen Llewellyn, $4.20).

Followers of the Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm, at the end of the huge 10-race program which attracted a bumper crowd, celebrated the win by the six-year-old mare “Moon Zone” in the 1300 metres Inland Petroleum Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Very well ridden by non-claiming apprentice Zoe Hunt, Moon Zone ($10), after jumping in front, settled behind the leaders then took advantage of an inside run in the straight to wear down “Mrs Bull” (Mikayla Weir, $4.80) and win by a short half-head with the $2.70 favourite “Jagerschnitzel” (Ashley Morgan, $2.70 favourite) finishing third.