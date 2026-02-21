The “greatest game of all” is in rude good health in the bush, with no less than 14 clubs taking to the field in what will be an historic year for Castlereagh Rugby League.

Innovations this year include the inaugural Castlereagh Community Cup competition kicking off the season in mid-March, Castlereagh League Chairman, Chris Deighton, has revealed.

“The Castlereagh Community Cup competition is designed to provide rugby league for our smaller communities, who otherwise would have no rugby league at all.

“It will be a short, sharp competition that could well be the first-step towards the clubs involved playing in the Castlereagh League competition in future years!” he added.

In more good news, Deighton welcomed the return of both the Trangie Magpies and Gulargambone Galahs to the Castlereagh playing fields after some years of being in recess and, along with the Mendooran Tigers and the Walgett Dragons, will be the teams competing in the first Community Cup.

“It may only be a short competition, but it will give the players the opportunity to represent their communities’ then, if a player wants to continue to play football this year, then they can transfer to another club and do so,” Deighton explained.

“At the same time, it gives the club’s committee an insight as to what it takes to run a club should they aspire to joining the Castlereagh League competition in the future!” he concluded.

The Community Cup competition commences on Saturday, March 14, with the grand final to be played on the first weekend in May.

In other Castlereagh League news, the very popular Reserve Grade competition will this year be played much earlier in the year, commencing in Round Three of the Castlereagh League competition.

The Castlereagh League competition will feature 10 clubs, with the Gilgandra Panthers returning to the fray after sitting out last season.

The season will open with the annual League Tag knockout being played at Cobar on the Saturday, March 28, followed by the Youth League and Senior Rugby League knockout at Gulgong on Saturday April 11, with the competition proper getting underway on the same weekend.

Much interest will centre on the Coolah Kangaroos who — apart from being the 2025 Clayton Cup holders — will be aiming for a three-peat of Castlereagh League premierships!