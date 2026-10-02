Another very good roll up at Sporties for the RSL Combination bowls last Sunday, September 27, had 40 players contest the morning competition.

With an impressive ‘9’ on the 14th end, the big winners for the day were Brian Jones, Roger Sherwin and Julie Brown, who beat Tod O’Dea, Jenni Spratt and Sue McCauley. Close behind in second place were the experienced Ray Strawhan, Peter Collins and Pete Sinclair, who beat Tim Moore, Glennis Hanigan and Rob Pfeiffer.

Third place went to the team of Col Cottee, Kerri Dixon and Ken Whittaker, who were too strong for Leo Balstad, Ros Joseph and Gordon Scott. Scores were level at the half way mark and the game could have gone either way but Col rallied his troops and his team went on to win 18 to 12, 8-ends all.

The team of Phil Knight, Chris Stronjy and Chris Sinclair won their game against recently returned from overseas Di Hilderbrandt, Therese Gaio and Bryan O’Sullivan, and were close behind in fourth place.

It was a “battle of the sexes” in the pairs game, with Graham Ross and Lochie O’Neil playing Tracey Keenan and Gaye Cottee. The ladies were ahead at the halfway mark, but as I’ve said before, this is a game of two halves and the boys stepped up in the second half, and went on to win 18 to 16.

There was another close result between the teams of Ricky See, Ruby Stockings and Gavin Cullen, playing Steve Kelly, Greg Brown and Ron McCauley. Scores were all level on the 15th end before Ricky's team eventually took the honours 16 to 13, and 8-ends all.

The lady who “keeps on keeping on”, Mary Perry, combined with Eric Satchell and Frank Armstong to beat Maurice Wallace, Garry Huggins and Matt Quill. Frank's team led from the seventh end and hung on to win by four, although Matt's team won the number of ends.

Resters this week were awarded to Roger Sherwin and Maurice Wallace and lucky numbers went to Frank Armstrong, Ros Joseph and Col Cottee.

Our “Phantom” has recently been hit with health challenges, and we wish him all the best for a speedy recovery.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.