A true champion of Australian cricket, Nathan Lyon, is proof that determination, skill, and application, are the true keys to sporting success.

He is bringing that simple message to Dubbo on his “Have You Got What It Takes?” regional tour that will include an “Emerging Leadership” summit; a junior cricket clinic; and a parents, players and club evening forum.

The junior cricket clinic is on Wednesday, June 3, with spots still available at time of writing; also for the clubs’ night on that evening and the emerging leaders’ summit on Thursday, June 4.

Lyon made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 and now holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian off-spin bowler.

In 2025, he became the nation’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time and now ranks sixth in the world for Test cricket with more than 560 scalps, pointing to help he got along the way as central to his success.

“Young athletes don’t grow in isolation – they grow with the help of many,” Lyon said.

“Parents, schools, coaches, clubs and local businesses all shape the environment that determines whether talent thrives or fades. It’s a whole of community effort,” he added.

He said the idea for the regional tour – which also takes in Orange and Parkes – came from a desire to give back to the game that had given him so much.

“Cricket has provided so many great experiences on and off the field, and all around the world, and I’ve been fortunate to enjoy a long career in the game I love.

“I’ve learned and grown so much during this time and I’m really keen to share that with the next generation,” Lyon explained.

He has a passion to mentor in the regions – “the heartland of Australia” as he calls it – himself hailing from the “cherry capital of Australia”.

“I was lucky enough to grow up in the regional town of Young, and play my first cricket there, so I know how important it is to bring sporting development opportunities to rural and regional locations and appreciate the passion there is for sport in these areas,” Lyon explained.

“The cricket world is so competitive, just like any other professional arena, so aside from the sports skills you need to ascend the career ladder, you also need to develop mental strength, resilience, interpersonal communication and leadership attributes,” he concluded.

The Junior Cricket Clinic in Dubbo is at Victoria Park from 3.30pm, and the Parents, Players and Clubs Evening Forum that evening at Dubbo RSL, followed by the Emerging Leaders’ Summit at the same venue the next day.

To register for the Cricket Clinic, go to the Cricket NSW link at Register|PlayHQ. Tickets for the Clubs event and the Emerging Leaders’ Summit are available from Humanitix.