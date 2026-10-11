Competitive and casual cricketers in Dubbo have a brand new place to practice with the official opening of three upgraded training nets at Lady Cutler Oval last week.

Joined by representatives of the Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA), Cricket NSW, and Dubbo Regional Council on Tuesday, September 29, Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said it was great to see the nets receive an upgrade thanks to $75,000 from the 2025 Community Building Partnership program.

“The southeast cricket nets at Lady Cutler were upgraded in 2022 and it was time for the west nets to receive a bit of love too,” Mr Saunders said.

“I’m really pleased to see this funding used to transform the old, rundown nets into a safe and welcoming space for cricketers of all ages and skill levels to practice.

“We’ve got a really strong cricket presence in Dubbo, and these new nets will only strengthen opportunities for participation.”

DCCA Treasurer Ben Semmler said that getting the funding also encouraged DCCA to secure additional support from Cricket NSW and Dubbo Regional Council.

“The $75,000 was an essential part in refurbishing the existing facilities, and we’re really grateful to also receive funding through Cricket NSW’s Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund and Dubbo Regional Council’s Playing Field Improvement Fund to establish a much needed third net.

“Dubbo has grown significantly and there are now more competitive and representative cricketers on the scene who need a place to train,” Mr Semmler said.

“We also noticed a lot more casual cricketers using the facilities throughout the week, so being able to get this project off the ground means we no longer have to juggle the use of the nets between our junior, senior and representative teams and community members looking for a space to enjoy cricket recreationally.”

The Community Building Partnership program is a NSW Government program which provides grants between $10,000 and $150,000 to local government and not-for-profit organisations for the purpose of delivering community infrastructure projects that create positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes whilst also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.

Recipients of grants through the 2026 program are expected to be announced in January 2027.