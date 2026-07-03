Following the qualifying heats earlier in the month, the 1300 metres Dubbo RSL Club Winter Country Classic Final shaped as an enthralling contest at Dubbo on Sunday, June 28, and such was the case when the majority of the field was stretched across the track inside the last 200 metres.

The front runner Yiasou (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8.50) from the Brett Thompson stable was clinging to a slender lead but in the final stride was joined by the Michael Mulholland-trained Jamacri (Mikayla Weir, $6.50) and a dead heat for first was declared, with the top weight Talkachino (Jacob Stiff, $5 equal favourite) also trained by Mulholland, a close third.

Yiasou, a last start winner at Warren, had finished third behind Talkachino and Green Pineapple in the Dubbo Heat for the male horses while Jamacri was runner up to Kelilah in the heat for the fillies and mares.

Michael Mulholland with Jasper’s Way, made the right decision when stepping the promising young stayer up in distance to the 2200 metres of the Dubbo Rhino Lodge Benchmark 66 Handicap after recent placings over shorter trips at Warren, Rosehill and in the Parkes Cup.

Owned by Kel Turner from Dubbo, Jasper’s Way (Nick Palmer, $3.10 favourite) had a nice run behind the leading trio and raced to an over five lengths win from Spacetime Legend (Grant Buckley, $4.40) and Bill Peyto (Anna Weatherlake, $26).

Rapidly emerging apprentice Nick Palmer was also responsible for an outstanding ride on the Brett Robb trained The Mailer in the 1100 metres North Dubbo RSL Super Maiden Plate.

A recent addition to the Robb stable after five starts in Victoria, The Mailer ($8) was well back turning for home before weaving through the field and coming with a late charge on the inside to claim a close decision over Panelli (Clayton Gallagher, $2.70) and Gold Finger (Jacob Stiff, $7.50).

Mendooran trainer Jane Clement continued her incredible run of success, with Flee With Me (Jacob Stiff, $3.40 favourite) the first leg of a double when just lasting to beat Litlfela (Jenny Duggan, $15) and Adamana (Clayton Gallagher, $4.20) in the 1400 metres Dubbo RSL Motel Maiden Handicap.

Apprentice Gabrielle Johnston was aboard the Jane Clement-trained Prince Of Sepang ($11) which burst through the pack to win the Dubbo RSL 178 Restaurant Benchmark 66 Handicap by a length from Deion (Jasmine Urquhart-Warren, $11) and Bolo Miss (Mathew Cahill, $2.60 favourite).

Racing in great form this campaign, the Clint Lundholm-trained Stockholm is likely to be set for country Cups after winning the 1600 metres One More Event Benchmark 82 Handicap.

Taking the mid race lead, Stockholm (Zoe Hunt, $2.60 favourite) held on to beat Blacklist (Kody Nestor, $5.50) and Lockdown Gamble (Jasmine Urqahart-Warren, $7) in a close finish.

The other winners were the Bob Howe, Mudgee-trained Torendosetta (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8) and Irish Jig (Izzy Neale, $3.60 favourite) trained at Scone by Scott Singleton.

This weekend, racing will take place at Duck Creek Picnics, Nyngan, on Saturday and at Wellington on Sunday.