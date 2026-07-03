Dubbo Ladies Open Golf Tournament was held on Sunday, June 28.

Some 83 ladies from 12 golf clubs within the Western Districts region participated, from Cobar to Coonabararn to Cowra. Some travelled further, from as far as Merriwa, Sydney and Mollybrook.

A big thank you to the tournament sponsor, RSL Life Care.

Debbie Murray was declared the Open Champion and Division 1 Scratch winner

Scratch winners in Division 2 and 3 were Carmel Sherlock-Foyster and Helen Pelham, respectively.

Thank you to Ken Smith for coming along on a cool Sunday morning to take some photos of the beginning of our tournament.