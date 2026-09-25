Age hasn’t wearied the venerable footballing talent of the Macquarie United Football Club Over 35s side, who last Friday night took the trophy at Apex Oval in winning the 2026 Dubbo and District Football Association Over 35 Men's Grand Final.

The so-called “White” team defeated Dubbo Bulls FC’s Whites with a conclusive 4–1 victory.

Before the match, the club light-heartedly rallied support for the old-timers by noting that the game was perfect for anyone who loves “the scent of Deep Heat or a can of Red Bull” for veteran players competing in their “absolute prime”.

Other highlights in the victory, included Pat Auld taking home the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, with Jamie Lobb securing the Golden Boot.