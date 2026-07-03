Dubbo Demons were on the road again last weekend with junior and senior sides in Bathurst for a challenging day of Australian Football action.

While the results were mixed across the grades, the club celebrated a memorable milestone and several outstanding individual and team performances.

Highlight of the weekend came in the junior ranks, where the Under 12s produced a superb 60-47 victory over the Bathurst Giants.

Travelling with only 10 players, the Demons were grateful for the support and sportsmanship shown by Bathurst, who loaned players to ensure both teams could field full sides.

Dubbo burst out of the blocks with a dominant opening quarter, racing to a 28-point lead before holding off a spirited Giants' comeback in the second half.

Bayden was outstanding through the midfield and across half-back, giving maximum effort in every contest and being rewarded with several goals. Kye, Ari and Thomas were also influential through the middle, with Thomas producing his best game of the season.

Up forward, Ollee provided one of the highlights of the day with a brilliant gather and handball that set up a team goal, while Ryan showed tremendous courage, repeatedly putting his body on the line and bouncing back after several heavy knocks.

In defence, Hudson was a pillar of strength, well supported by Ashtin, Orey and Maddi as the Demons secured an impressive team victory.

The Under 14s were unable to make it a clean sweep for the juniors, going down 53-41 to the Bathurst Giants Inferno in a tightly contested match. The scores were level at halftime before Bathurst gained advantage in the third quarter and held on in the final term.

Despite the loss, the day belonged to Hayden H, who celebrated his 50th game for the Dubbo Demons. Hayden marked the milestone in style with an outstanding all-round performance, leading strongly in defence before pushing forward to kick two goals.

Ashton J produced his best game of the season, taking on multiple roles and impressing with his tackling, pressure and work-rate, while Haiden A was once again a standout in defence with his strength in contests and team-first attitude. The trio were deservedly recognised among the team's best performers.

In senior football, the Tier One Men travelled to Bathurst for a highly-anticipated clash between two of the competition's leading sides. Dubbo controlled large periods of the contest and generated plenty of opportunities across the first three quarters but were unable to make the most of their dominance on the scoreboard.

The Bushrangers capitalised to claim victory in front of their home crowd, tightening the race for top spot on the ladder.

Charlie Lieshman was among Dubbo's best, linking up brilliantly with Brodi Williams in several exciting passages of play.

Daniel Searle provided drive and skill through the midfield, while Daniel O'Leary and Jake Whitfield ensured the contest remained fiercely competitive. The Demons' defence was again impressive, led by Max Grant who finished the match sore and carrying an injury concern.

The Tier Two Men also faced a difficult assignment against the competition leaders. Understaffed and facing a quality opposition, the Demons showed plenty of fight.

James Wonderly battled tirelessly, often outsized and outnumbered, refusing to stop competing and continually finding a way to win the football.

Veteran Kain Hewitt delivered another huge performance through the midfield alongside ruckman Tom Skinner, while Malachi Dutschke was outstanding in defence, helping keep the margin respectable with his relentless effort and pressure.

While the senior sides were unable to secure victories, the weekend again highlighted the strength of the club's developing junior program. The Under 12s' victory, combined with Hayden H's 50-game milestone and the continued improvement of the Under 14s group, provided plenty for the Demons community to celebrate as the season heads towards its final stretch.