Although several members were away with the final week of pennant commitments, 22 bowlers still enjoyed a beautiful morning on the greens for RSL Combination Bowls.

New player Dawn Miller shared the lead with Tracey Keenan, but they couldn’t match the experience of Mary Perry, who led her team of Peter Sinclair and Adrian Short to a big win 26-9; claiming first place for the day. Tracey and Dawn were supported in their side by the experienced Graham Ross and Ray Strawhan.

Bryan O’Sullivan, Di Hildebrandt and Maurice Wallace also had a strong second half winning seven out of eight ends to claim second-place from Tim Moore, Ros Joseph, and Steve Kelly. The final score was 19-10 with Ros enjoying her promotion from lead and playing well.

Third place was a husband-and-wife battle between Sue and Ron McCauley. This week, the honours went to Sue who played with Ken Whitaker and Mel Giddings, proving too strong for Ron, Roger Sherwin, and Mike Twohill, in winning 19-9.

In the pairs game, the lead changed six times and was a deadlocked 10-10 after the 11th end. However, Jenni Spratt and Lockie O’Neill finished the last five ends strongly to beat Chris Castlehouse and Rob Pheiffer by 16-11. Lucky numbers on the day went to Lockie O’Neill, Ros Joseph, and Dawn Miller.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome for combo bowls; for club contact details, see our entry under “Sunday” in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.