Local soccer club Dhubu Dinawan FC – Wiradjuri for “Dubbo Emu” Football Club – is representing the region at a statewide knock-out comp to be held here this week.

Previously held on the South Coast, the Orana has this Friday and Saturday the honour of hosting the First Nations Football Festival for its second successive year, Club Secretary/Treasurer Jody Blyton told Dubbo Photo News.

“This is its 10th year, for its first eight years it was held in Nowra, we’re having it for two, and then it’s going to be rotated around other participating towns,” Jody explained.

“So far we’ve got four men’s teams, six women’s, and eight Under 14 boys and girls' sides,” she added.

The local entries, she explained, will draw players from a number of different local clubs who compete in central west soccer competitions. The ultimate aim of the club, she said, is to provide a pathway for Indigenous children to be recognised for their talent and skills in football.

“We are all from different teams in the region and come together to represent our community and our mob,” Jody revealed.

“A lot play for Dubbo Bulls, Macquarie, Newtown and have come together to form two men’s, two women’s, three Under 14 boys’, and two Under 14 girls’ team.”

The tournament is at Apex Oval and, as well as the travelling teams, is also expected to draw hundreds of spectators to see some amazing Indigenous football, she said.

This event, she emphasised, is not only about football, but also aims to bring awareness of Indigenous services, education, and the importance of mental and physical health, and community connection.

“It’s not traditionally been a very popular sport for Aboriginals, but we’re trying to change that... in the end, I’m just a typical soccer mum that’s helping run the tournament,” Jody said.

“Everything for us is done by our volunteers, and we paid for last year’s event just on sponsorship, though this year we got $5000 from the NSW Government to help with travel costs,” she concluded.

The public is welcome to come and watch the competition at Apex Oval on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10.